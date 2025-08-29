U-Miami football player arrested, charged with vehicular homicide after car crash kills 3

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department (LPD) said a University of Miami football player has been arrested and charged for his role in a car crash that killed three people.

LPD said 20-year-old Adarius Hayes was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily harm.

The report said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a Kia Soul at the intersection of Orange View Drive and Ridge Road on May 10.

Initial reports indicated the Dodge, driven by Hayes, was traveling at a high rate of speed and maneuvering aggressively through traffic shortly before the crash.

Police said as a result of the crash, two children, 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria, were ejected from the Kia and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 78-year-old Gail Price, was hospitalized and later died from her injuries. The fourth passenger, 58-year-old Herbert Riveria, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but survived the crash.

LPD said an investigation revealed approximately five seconds before the crash, Hayes made a rapid and dangerous maneuver, crossing three lanes of traffic while overtaking other vehicles.

The report said Hayes then abruptly crossed all three lanes again, without signaling, and collided with the Kia, which was turning westbound onto Orange View Drive.

A warrant also revealed Hayes was traveling 70.5 MPH five seconds before the crash, and accelerated to a maximum speed of 78.9 MPH in a 40 MPH zone at the time of the crash, per the report.

LPD said the investigation led police to conclude Hayes' speed, reckless lane changes and disregard for surrounding traffic led to the deaths of the three victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.