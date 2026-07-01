Volunteer football coach arrested after sending 'explicit' texts to 14-year-old girl: Pinellas deputies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a volunteer football coach was arrested and charged with harmful communication with a minor in Clearwater.

According to the report, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit received information that 39-year-old Reginald Seay was having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old girl.

PCSOs said detectives learned that Seay was a volunteer football coach with the Tarpon Springs Jr. Spongers and met the victim at the football field when she was 13 years old.

The investigation discovered that Seay sent sexually explicit messages to the victim over a three-month period and Seay directed the victim on multiple occasions to delete their text messages, "stating their conversations could put him in jail," deputies said.

Seay was arrested on June 30 and PCSO said he admitted to the allegations during an interview with detectives.

PCSO said Seay was charged with one count of harmful communication to a minor.

Deputies ask anyone with additional information in the ongoing investigation to contact Corporal K. McKee at 727-582-5827.