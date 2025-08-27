West Nile virus detected in Pinellas County; health officials urge mosquito precautions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Health officials in Pinellas County are advising residents to take extra precautions after several sentinel chickens tested positive for West Nile virus, indicating an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the area.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County (DOH-Pinellas), officials, along with Pinellas County Mosquito Control, are connecting together on mosquito control efforts via fogging, aerial larviciding and inspecting the ground for additional breeding sites.

Officials want to remind the community to avoid being bitten by taking these precautions:

Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County

DOH-Pinellas will continue conducting statewide surveillance for mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile virus infections, Eastern equine encephalitis, St. Louis encephalitis, malaria, chikungunya and dengue.

Officials urge residents to report dead birds to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s website.