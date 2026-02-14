Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boil water notice lifted in Pinellas County

The county said water quality testing met all drinking water standards.
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Utilities lifted a precautionary boil water notice for Treasure Island, St. Pete Beach and Tierra Verde customers on Saturday, the county said.

Officials said water quality testing confirmed water in these areas met all federal and state drinking water standards.

According to a news release, crews restored water service after a blown transformer near the Isle of Capri booster station caused low pressure on Wednesday night. The water quality team then worked to collect samples so residents could return to regular water use.

For more information, visit Pinellas.gov/utilities.

