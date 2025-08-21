Woman arrested for performing dental work without a license: Pinellas Park police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) announced Thursday the arrest of a 35-year-old woman for performing dental work without a license.

Police said detectives began their investigation in June of this year after multiple victims reported complications related to dental work from 35-year-old Emely Martinez.

According to PPPD, the victims also reported Martinez refused to repair the work or provide refunds.

PPPD said detectives discovered Martinez had been advertising and operating a business located at 9150 49th Street North in Pinellas Park under the guise of providing licensed dentistry, focusing veneer implants.

Police said detectives confirmed Martinez did not possess a valid dental license in the state of Florida.

Martinez was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 20 without incident.

The Department of Health was also notified of the arrest.

Martinez has been charged with scheme to defraud (less than $20,000), two counts of practicing dentistry without an active license, misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, misdemeanor warrant for violation of probation, unlawful possession of personal identification of another. Police also mentioned she was cited as a habitual traffic offender.