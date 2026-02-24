Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman charged with attempted murder after she stabbed daughter's boyfriend: Pinellas Park police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said a woman was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after she stabbed her daughter’s boyfriend.

PPPD said officers responded to a residence in the 6200 block of 108th Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Officers arrived and said two of the three people found at the residence had sustained multiple stab wounds and cuts.

PPPD said an investigation revealed 51-year-old Sandra Kegley had attacked and stabbed her daughter’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Eric Smith. Kegley's daughter,

Kegley’s daughter, 25-year-old Kyrsten Bleattler, was also injured when she attempted to intervene, per the report.

PPPD said Bleattler and Smith were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said Kegley was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

