Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Woman forced into car in St. Petersburg apartment parking lot: SPPD

woman.png
St. Petersburg Police Department
woman.png
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said they are urgently searching for 26-year-old Jayanna Clark after witnesses saw a man force her into her own car during a confrontation on Monday morning.

According to the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD), just after 7 a.m., Clark was seen in the parking lot of the Crescent Lane Apartments on 2000 Gandy Boulevard. Police said the man “forced her into her own car and drove off,” and he hit two parked vehicles before going north on U.S. 19.

Investigators said they believe she may be in danger, as the man could be a former boyfriend.

The car is a dark grey Nissan Altima. If anyone has information about Clark or the vehicle, contact SPPD at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP4.

DO NOT DELETE - Blue Background.png

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen Labor Day after hurricane repairs

Clearwater's Pier 60 partially reopens on Labor Day after hurricane repairs, bringing back tourists and boosting local businesses.

Pier 60 in Clearwater set to partially reopen on Labor Day

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.