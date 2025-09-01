Woman forced into car in St. Petersburg apartment parking lot: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police said they are urgently searching for 26-year-old Jayanna Clark after witnesses saw a man force her into her own car during a confrontation on Monday morning.

According to the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD), just after 7 a.m., Clark was seen in the parking lot of the Crescent Lane Apartments on 2000 Gandy Boulevard. Police said the man “forced her into her own car and drove off,” and he hit two parked vehicles before going north on U.S. 19.

Investigators said they believe she may be in danger, as the man could be a former boyfriend.

The car is a dark grey Nissan Altima. If anyone has information about Clark or the vehicle, contact SPPD at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP4.

St. Petersburg Police Department