Murder-suicide investigation in Largo involving father and son: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it is investigating a murder-suicide in Largo involving a father and son.

Deputies responded to 12674 132nd Ave. N. on July 9 at 10:18 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

PCSO said when deputies arrived, they found Parth Patel, 27, deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Hitesh Patel, 55, with critical injuries. Hitesh was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

PCSO said, though the investigation found Hitesh and Parth were father and son.

Parth was visiting the area from Ohio and PCSO said he was experiencing a decline in his mental health.

Hitesh made a comment to Parth and Parth shot him and then took his own life.