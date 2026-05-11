Woman hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after Madeira Beach crash: PCSO

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious two-vehicle accident that happened in Madeira Beach on Sunday evening.

Deputies said the crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. on May 10, when 53-year-old Jane Walseth was driving a 2015 Jeep Wrangler north on Gulf Boulevard, as 29-year-old Jordan Tuttle, driving a 2024 Tesla Model 3, made an eastbound turn onto 150th Avenue.

PCSO said Walseth did not stop for the red light, heading into the intersection and hitting Tuttle.

Deputies reported Walseth's Jeep rolled onto its side, ejecting her through the fiberglass roof of the vehicle.

Responders found Walseth unresponsive next to the vehicle.

She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tuttle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released, per deputies.

According to PCSO, investigators do not believe impairment played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.