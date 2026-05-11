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Crews respond to fire at mobile home park in Largo

Crews respond to fire at mobile home park in Largo
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Crews respond to fire at mobile home park in Largo
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LARGO, Fla. — Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Westgate Mobile Home Park in Largo on Monday morning.

Tampa Bay 28 is at the scene and working to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

District leaders were receiving reports at the start of the school year that nearly every elementary school had about 10 students who could not independently use the restroom.

Pasco schools tell parents kindergartners must be potty-trained before class starts

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