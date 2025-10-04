Woman killed in fatal St. Pete hit-and-run, suspect sought: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) is searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run crash on Oct. 3 that left a woman dead.

According to a SPPD report, at 11:30 p.m., a 61-year-old woman was crossing Dartmoor Street North, at Joyce Terrace North, when an unknown vehicle struck her.

The driver of the unknown vehicle then fled the scene.

The woman died from her injuries. This is an active investigation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Deptartment at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.