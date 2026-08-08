Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Dr. MLK Jr. Street South in St. Pete: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Pete Police Department (SPPD).

Officers said the crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South and 15th Avenue South.

A dark-colored sedan was traveling south on Dr. MLK Jr. Street when it struck a 47-year-old woman who was walking west in a marked crosswalk, according to a news release.

Police said the driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The woman was taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact SPPD at 727-893-7780 or text “SPPD” and a tip to TIP411.