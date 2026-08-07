CLEARWATER, FLORIDA — Duke Energy will continue to supply power and electricity to Clearwater after the City Council gave final approval Thursday night to a new 30-year agreement.

City staff says the agreement includes about $2 million in investment in the city by Duke Energy, including support for economic development and resiliency efforts.

WATCH: Duke Energy 30-year agreement clears final hurdle with Clearwater City Council

Duke Energy 30 year agreement clears final hurdle with Clearwater City Council

"Economic development is a big part of what Duke Energy does to ensure that we are supporting our communities because it helps to bring in jobs, revenue, so it's such a good fit for us on the economic development front to work with the City of Clearwater," said Melissa Seixas, President of Duke Energy Florida.

The approval comes after back-and-forth over whether the City should instead create its own public utility service. That initiative drew support from neighbors involved in the Dump Duke group, who looked to the City to regain local control.

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The City carried out a study and appraisal that showed customers could see savings.

"The appraisal was clear that residents could save up to $30 million in the first year alone, that's 15% on our bills," said Jason Scott, a member of Dump Duke.

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City Council members reasoned their decision on factors including severe weather and public safety — concerned about whether the City would be able to restore power lines faster than Duke Energy in the event of a hurricane. Some community members also expressed worry about how long it would take to set up a public utility facility and about the City taking on that pressure.

Scott said the Dump Duke group's fight is not over, pointing to language in the new deal.

"In Clearwater, there's still more work to be done, this is a non-exclusive agreement, meaning there is a window for public power in the future," said Scott.



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Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.