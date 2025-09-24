Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Woman killed while crossing street in St. Petersburg: SPPD

ST. PETE, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said a woman was killed while crossing the street on Tuesday evening.

Police said the incident occurred when a 56-year-old woman was attempting to cross the street in the 400 block of 34th Street North shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

SPPD said the woman was attempting to cross east to west on 34th St. N when she entered the path of an F-150 truck in the southbound lane and was struck.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.

Police said the truck driver involved in the accident was uninjured and remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

