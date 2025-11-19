Woman seriously injured after striking the back of a concrete pumping truck in Pinellas County: FHP

PINELLAS CO., Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a woman suffered serious injuries after hitting the rear of a concrete pumping truck on Klosterman Road in Pinellas County.

FHP said a Nissan Sentra, driven by a 35-year-old Tarpon Springs woman, was traveling eastbound on Klosterman Road shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 19.

According to the report, traffic ahead of the Nissan slowed and the Nissan driver failed to slow or stop accordingly.

The Nissan then struck the rear of a concrete pumping truck, which was driven by a 66-year-old St. Petersburg man, per FHP.

FHP said the Nissan driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.