Woman struck, killed by SUV in Pinellas Park crash: Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said a woman has died from her injuries after she was struck by an SUV in a Sunday night crash.

Police said the crash happened at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Dec. 28 in the 11700 block of 66th St N.

SPPD said a black Mercedes SUV, driven by a 66-year-old Massachusetts man, was traveling south on 66th Street North while 28-year-old Kendall Wilson was attempting to cross the roadway, outside of a crosswalk, and walked into the path of the SUV.

Wilson was struck by the SUV and transported to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died, according to the report.

Police said speed and impairment are not contributing factors to this crash, and neither the SUV driver nor the SUV passenger sustained any injuries from the crash.