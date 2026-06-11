Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze returns to St. Petersburg

Enchant Las Vegas 2025 - Walkway Arch.jpg
Enchant Christmas
Enchant Las Vegas 2025 - Walkway Arch.jpg
Posted

ST. PETE, Fla. — The world’s largest Christmas light maze will light up Tropicana Field again for the holiday season.

After a multi-year absence, the event returns November 20 through December 27, transforming the stadium into a winter wonderland.

Enchant - FerrisWheel_2.jpg

Visitors can explore millions of lights, larger-than-life sculptures, and festive activities throughout the venue.

Enchant Las Vegas 2025 - Night of the Nutcracker.jpg

This year’s attractions include an all-new holiday adventure, Night of the Nutcrackers, alongside the popular maze experience.

Enchant Las Vegas 2025 - Dance Floor.jpg

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

A family claims a 17-year-old was waved into a parking spot by an attendant, paid $45 to park, and still had her grandfather's truck towed during a Lightning playoff game.

Family charged hundreds for car towed from paid lot during downtown Tampa event

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV