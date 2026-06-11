World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze returns to St. Petersburg

ST. PETE, Fla. — The world’s largest Christmas light maze will light up Tropicana Field again for the holiday season.
After a multi-year absence, the event returns November 20 through December 27, transforming the stadium into a winter wonderland.
Visitors can explore millions of lights, larger-than-life sculptures, and festive activities throughout the venue.
This year’s attractions include an all-new holiday adventure, Night of the Nutcrackers, alongside the popular maze experience.
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