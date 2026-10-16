Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPolk County

Actions

1 airlifted after apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport: PCSO

Investigators say one person was shot and flown to a hospital while another person died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Covering_Polk.png
WFTS
Covering_Polk.png
Posted

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide in the Providence subdivision of Davenport.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities said two people were shot during the incident.

One victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO said the second person involved appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said preliminary information indicates the case appears to be an attempted murder-suicide investigation.

Deputies said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately released.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.