1 airlifted after apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide in the Providence subdivision of Davenport.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.

Authorities said two people were shot during the incident.

One victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.

PCSO said the second person involved appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff's office said preliminary information indicates the case appears to be an attempted murder-suicide investigation.

Deputies said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.

No additional information was immediately released.

Tampa Bay 28 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.