1 airlifted after apparent attempted murder-suicide in Davenport: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide in the Providence subdivision of Davenport.
According to investigators, deputies responded to the scene around 3:05 p.m. Friday after receiving reports of a shooting.
Authorities said two people were shot during the incident.
One victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
PCSO said the second person involved appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff's office said preliminary information indicates the case appears to be an attempted murder-suicide investigation.
Deputies said the scene is secure and there is no threat to the public.
No additional information was immediately released.
Tampa Bay 28 has a crew headed to the scene. This is a developing story.
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