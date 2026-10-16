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Haines City PD searching for man who shot victim after fight

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Haines City Police Department
Matthew Hawkins
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Posted

HAINES CITY, FLA. — Haines City police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Matthew Hawkins is wanted by the Haines City Police Department on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Oct. 1, Hawkins and the victim got into a fight at the victim’s home. Police said Hawkins then shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.

Hawkins may be armed and is considered dangerous.

Polk County Heartland Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to Hawkins’ arrest.

Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways:

  • Call: 1-888-400-TIPS (8477)
  • Dial: **TIPS from a cellphone
  • Online: Visit Heartland Crime Stoppers and click “Submit a Tip”
  • App: Download the free P3 Tips app on a smartphone or tablet.

Police said anyone who sees Hawkins should not approach or attempt to confront him. Instead, use caution and contact law enforcement immediately.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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