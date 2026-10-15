Mosaic to lay off nearly 200 employees at South Fort Meade operations

Mosaic will lay off nearly 200 employees and idle South Fort Meade operations.
Mosaic filed the notice with the Florida Department of Commerce on Oct. 5.
In the letter, Mosaic cited "continued global sulfur supply constraints and extraordinary market conditions" as the reason for idling the plant and laying off 199 employees.
Mosaic said operations will be idle for more than six months, and the notice serves as 60 days' notice of the layoffs.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges