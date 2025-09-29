Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 person fatally hit by a vehicle after multiple shots fired in Winter Haven: WHPD

Rebecca Petit
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said multiple gunshots were fired outside a club, and one person was struck and killed by a car.

Police said multiple shots were fired outside the Kulture On First club in Winter Haven in the early hours of Sept 28.

WHPD said no gunshot victims were found; however, the shots caused the crowd to disperse, which resulted in one person being hit and killed by a vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death, and WHPD is investigating the other elements of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

