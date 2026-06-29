1 person injured after shooting in Winter Haven: police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person was injured after a shooting in Winter Haven, police said.

Winter Haven Police Department said a shooting happened on June 29 in the area of 9th Court Northeast and Ware Avenue Northeast in Winter Haven.

Police said a fight broke out between two parties and one person was shot.

The injuries were non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.

Authorities said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.