1 person injured after shooting in Winter Haven: police

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — One person was injured after a shooting in Winter Haven, police said.
Winter Haven Police Department said a shooting happened on June 29 in the area of 9th Court Northeast and Ware Avenue Northeast in Winter Haven.
Police said a fight broke out between two parties and one person was shot.
The injuries were non-life-threatening and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to police.
Authorities said this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
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