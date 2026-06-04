24-year-old dies in Lakeland motorcycle crash, deputies investigating: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said it is investigating a motorcycle crash that left a man dead in Lakeland on Wednesday night.

PCSO said first responders were dispatched to a crash scene in the 4000 block of Frontage Road South just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Officials said the victim, a 24-year-old Lakeland man, who was operating a Yamaha motorcycle, was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, PCSO said the victim was exiting a parking lot onto an exit lane from Commerce Park when the motorcycle made slight contact with the back of a trailer of a semi-truck.

The semi-truck was stopped in the exit lane and waited to enter the roadway of Frontage Road South, per the report.

Deputies said the impact was minor, but enough to cause the Lakeland man to lose control of the motorcycle before both the it and the man struck a nearby curb.

PCSO said no charges are anticipated at this time, but the crash remains under investigation.