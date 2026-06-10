32-year-old Polk County deputy dies in I-4 crash in Haines City: PCSO

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A 32-year-old Polk County detention deputy was killed in a crash while riding as a passenger on Interstate 4 in Haines City.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) identified the victim as Jonathan Morales Pabon, who had served at the South County Jail in Frostproof since 2021 after working for the Florida Department of Corrections.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

"We are all grieving at the loss of this great young deputy who has well and faithfully served with our agency for the past five years, and was a public servant for several years prior to that. He will be greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers," Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 9 when the vehicle Morales Pabon was in moved across lanes to exit and was struck by a Ford F-350. He suffered a fatal head injury, while the Nissan’s driver had minor injuries, and the Ford’s driver was not hurt, according to PCSO.