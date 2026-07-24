What could Lakeland lose? City leaders map out cuts if property tax amendment passes

LAKELAND, Fla. — A new fire assessment fee. Fewer city services. Even changes to emergency medical response.

Those were some of the possibilities Lakeland leaders publicly discussed Thursday as they began answering a question many communities across Florida may soon face: What happens if voters approve a proposed constitutional amendment to reduce property taxes on homesteaded properties?

During a budget workshop, city finance officials estimated the amendment would reduce Lakeland's General Fund revenue by about $12.5 million over its first two years, which has prompted city staff to begin identifying how they could make up the difference.

"We've gone through department by department looking at 10% adjustments to each department and what that would look like, and it is significant," City Manager Shawn Sherrouse said.

Across city government, those plans could eliminate roughly 165 positions.

The city also discussed potential ways to replace some of the lost revenue, including a possible fire assessment fee and a municipal service taxing unit (MSTU) to help fund the city’s Parks and Rec department.

Commissioners also spent considerable time discussing potential cuts.

Sherrouse offered one example of the difficult choices the city could face if commissioners did not exempt public safety from reductions.

“If we didn’t exempt public safety, which I’m going to tell you, will be hard to do…I’ll give the example of the fire department…do we reduce our response levels…and do we lower that from advanced life support to just basic life support levels of service,” he said.

Mayor Sara Roberts McCarley later said public safety would remain her top priority if the amendment passes, and suggested other programs and projects would likely be scrutinized first.

During the discussion, she described expenditures like the city's Major League Baseball partnership and pickleball courts as "wants," while emphasizing police and fire protection are "needs."

Sherrouse said the city could easily save roughly half a million dollars by eliminating events like the Christmas parade and its annual Independence Day celebration, Red, White & Kaboom.

Commissioner Stephanie Madden argued the discussion is not about opposing tax relief but about being honest with the public about its consequences.

“If you say you don't like taxes and fees and you want small government and DOGE efforts and all of the things that get people elected, I haven't heard anyone tell me what we should cut,” she said. “But I need to hear it, because those things are going to be on the table if November passes.”

Commissioner Mike LaLonde offered a similar warning and compared the projected revenue loss to a household suddenly losing nearly one-fifth of its income. He called the proposal an unfunded mandate from the state and argued Lakeland has consistently operated with a relatively low property tax rate while maintaining satisfactory city services.

Throughout the meeting, commissioners repeatedly emphasized Thursday's discussion was intended to prepare for a possible outcome, not advocate for or against the proposed amendment.

“I don't think we’re whining,” Madden said. “I think it’s serious.”

Several also said they hope people who support the tax cut remain engaged if it passes, because the next conversation will likely focus on what services the city should reduce, what new fees it should consider and what level of service taxpayers expect going forward.

Commissioners will continue the discussion during a July 31 meeting.



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Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.

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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.