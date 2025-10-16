60-day rabies alert issued in Polk County: Department of Health

POLK CO., Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Polk County issued a rabies alert in response to a confirmed case in the area.

According to officials, a stray cat was captured in the South Lakeland area off South Carter Road and brought to Parkway Veterinary Emergency Clinic.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a veterinary technician was bitten while treating the animal, and the person who transported the animal sustained two scratches.

Deputies said the cat’s body was sent to a state laboratory in Tampa for testing, and results were returned to Polk County Animal Control on Oct. 15, confirming rabies.

Health officials said they are monitoring rabies among wild animals in the area and urge all residents to be aware that rabies is currently present in the wild animal population.

The rabies alert is for 60 days and includes the following boundaries in Polk County:



Northern boundary: Polk Parkway



Southern boundary: W Carter Road/E Carter Road



Eastern boundary: Lakeland Highlands Road



Western boundary: State Road 37

Officials also provided a list of precautions residents should take to prevent rabies exposure on their website.