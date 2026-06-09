All lanes closed on I-4 West in Polk City after fatal crash: FHP

POLK CITY, Fla. — A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 4 westbound in Polk City on Tuesday morning, transportation officials said.
According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the multiple vehicle crash occurred near exit 44 – State Road 559.
The crash involved a fatality, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
All westbound lanes are closed as of 8 a.m. on June 9.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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