All lanes closed on I-4 West in Polk City after fatal crash: FHP

POLK CITY, Fla. — A fatal crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 4 westbound in Polk City on Tuesday morning, transportation officials said.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the multiple vehicle crash occurred near exit 44 – State Road 559.

The crash involved a fatality, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

All westbound lanes are closed as of 8 a.m. on June 9.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.