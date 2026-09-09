Auburndale firefighters battle blaze caused by lightning strike: AFD

AUBURNDALE, FLA. — Auburndale firefighters battled a house fire on Monday sparked by a lightning strike, officials said.

The Auburndale Fire Department (AFD) responded to the structure fire at 600 Lake Ariana Boulevard at about 6:05 p.m. and fought the blaze for several hours. The call was cleared about 11:51 p.m.

Polk County Fire Rescue also assisted.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike which caused the blaze to spread primarily through the attic space, Fire Chief Brian Bradway said.

There was significant fire damage, Bradway added. One person who was home during the incident was able to escape without injury.

There were two cats in the home. One was found alive, while the other was still missing when firefighters cleared the incident.