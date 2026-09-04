Polk deputy, another driver airlifted after serious crash: PCSO

A Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) deputy and another driver were airlifted to a hospital following a serious two-vehicle crash between Haines City and Poinciana on Friday morning, PCSO said.

The crash occurred around 5:53 a.m. in the area of Cypress Parkway, Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road, according to a social media post.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is working a serious two-vehicle crash between Haines City and Poinciana in the area of Cypress Parkway/Johnson Avenue and Miss Mary Ann Road. The crash occurred at about 5:53 am. One of the vehicles involved was a Polk County Sheriff's Office… pic.twitter.com/VnTQpqjZ7L — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 Grady Judd (@PolkCoSheriff) September 4, 2026

Authorities said one of the vehicles involved was driven by a PCSO deputy.

Both drivers suffered injuries and were airlifted to a hospital, according to the post.

Cypress Parkway and Johnson Avenue are completely shut down in the area as deputies investigate the crash.

PCSO said drivers should expect significant traffic delays while the roadway remains closed.