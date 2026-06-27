Bicyclist dies, scooter rider critically injured in Lakeland head-on crash: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision between a bicycle and a scooter in Lakeland late Friday night left one man dead and another in critical condition.

The crash happened around 11:12 p.m. on Cherry Road near Paul Brown Road in the Kathleen area. Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office say the bicyclist was traveling north in the southbound lane when he collided with a southbound scooter.

The bicyclist suffered blunt force trauma and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The scooter rider sustained head trauma and lacerations and remains in critical condition. Neither was wearing a helmet.