Bicyclist killed in early morning crash on US-92 in Auburndale: PCSO

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 92.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 56-year-old Auburndale man was driving a 2007 Mercedes eastbound toward home from work. Authorities said he struck a bicyclist from behind who was also traveling eastbound in the inside lane, about 500 feet west of the Polk Parkway, according to a news release.

The bicyclist, described as a middle-aged man, died at the scene, PCSO said.

The victim was wearing dark clothing, had no reflective gear or helmet and was riding a bike without lights or reflectors, per the release. Investigators said they are still working to identify him.

Neither impairment nor excessive speed by the driver appeared to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, PCSO said.