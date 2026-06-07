Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Bicyclist killed in early morning crash on US-92 in Auburndale: PCSO

US 92 and Parkway 6-7-2026.jpg
Polk County Sheriff's Office
US 92 and Parkway 6-7-2026.jpg
Posted

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 92.

Around 1:40 a.m., a 56-year-old Auburndale man was driving a 2007 Mercedes eastbound toward home from work. Authorities said he struck a bicyclist from behind who was also traveling eastbound in the inside lane, about 500 feet west of the Polk Parkway, according to a news release.

The bicyclist, described as a middle-aged man, died at the scene, PCSO said.

The victim was wearing dark clothing, had no reflective gear or helmet and was riding a bike without lights or reflectors, per the release. Investigators said they are still working to identify him.

Neither impairment nor excessive speed by the driver appeared to be factors in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, PCSO said.

Husband cooperated with police in case of four Plant City deaths: Attorney

Search warrants filed by the Plant City Police Department provided more information on the shooting that left four dead in May.

Attorney says husband cooperated with police in case involving four deaths in Plant City

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

WFTS 480x360 Direct TV.jpg

About Us

Here's How to Get Tampa Bay 28 Back on DIRECTV