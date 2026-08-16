Bicyclist killed in overnight crash in Kathleen area: PCSO

KATHLEEN, Fla. — A bicyclist was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car in the Kathleen area, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Frontage Road near Winston Creek Parkway. PCSO said a 43-year-old Plant City man was driving a 2004 Lexus sedan eastbound when he struck a bicyclist traveling in the same direction several feet into the travel lane.

Deputies described the bicyclist as an older man riding a blue beach cruiser-style bicycle. PCSO said he was wearing dark shorts and no shirt, and was not wearing reflective clothing or a helmet. The bicycle also had no front or rear lights, according to a news release.

The Lexus struck the rear of the bicycle, ejecting the cyclist onto the hood and partially through the passenger side of the windshield. The bicycle was dragged underneath the car, PCSO said.

The bicyclist died from his injuries. PCSO said next of kin have not yet been located.

Frontage Road was closed in both directions for about three hours during the investigation, per the release.