Canadian man killed, Florida woman injured in Polk County crash: PCSO

POLK CO., Fla. — A Friday night crash in northeast Polk County left one driver dead and another injured after two vehicles collided in the Davenport area, Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

According to the PCSO Traffic Homicide unit, A 71-year-old Ontario, Canada man, driving a 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Chrysler was traveling east on Ronald Reagan Parkway and attempted a left turn onto Loma Del Sol Drive, crossing into the path of a 22-year-old Clermont woman behind the wheel of a 2019 BMW sedan traveling westbound.

The vehicles collided, shutting down the roadway for about three hours

According to PCSO, deputies responded around 8:49 p.m. Both drivers, the only occupants of their vehicles, were taken to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

The Ontario, Canada man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 22-year-old Clermont woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.