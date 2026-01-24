Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Canadian man killed, Florida woman injured in Polk County crash: PCSO

Covering_Polk.png
WFTS
Covering_Polk.png
Posted
and last updated

POLK CO., Fla. — A Friday night crash in northeast Polk County left one driver dead and another injured after two vehicles collided in the Davenport area, Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

According to the PCSO Traffic Homicide unit, A 71-year-old Ontario, Canada man, driving a 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Chrysler was traveling east on Ronald Reagan Parkway and attempted a left turn onto Loma Del Sol Drive, crossing into the path of a 22-year-old Clermont woman behind the wheel of a 2019 BMW sedan traveling westbound.

The vehicles collided, shutting down the roadway for about three hours

According to PCSO, deputies responded around 8:49 p.m. Both drivers, the only occupants of their vehicles, were taken to a local hospital by Polk County Fire Rescue.

The Ontario, Canada man died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 22-year-old Clermont woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

AI-generated fake evidence is landing people in jail as courts struggle with new technology

From fabricated texts in domestic violence cases to fake photos in assault claims, artificial intelligence is creating new challenges for judges and juries nationwide.

AI-generated evidence is landing people in jail

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.