Lakeland substitute teacher arrested after reports of inappropriate conduct with middle school students: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Lakeland man working as a substitute teacher was arrested after multiple middle school students reported about inappropriate conduct in class.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 32-year-old Emmanuel Sanchez, employed through Kelly Services, was identified by students at Kathleen Middle School and Lake Gibson Middle School as the person involved in the incidents.

On Feb. 25, a 13-year-old girl reported that Sanchez, who introduced himself as "Mr. Jeremiah," sat next to her with his thigh touching hers, rubbed his hand up her thigh, and made comments about her appearance. Seven other students in the classroom corroborated the account.

Detectives later received additional reports from two 12-year-old boys at Lake Gibson Middle School involving inappropriate touching and comments.

On Friday, deputies said detectives made contact with him at his residence. He confirms the incidents with the middle school girl, but denies touching her. He also denied the incident with the boys.

Sanchez was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor.

"This is highly inappropriate and disgusting behavior by a substitute teacher. He was clearly using his position as a teacher to prey upon this student," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "We are reviewing other interactions he has had with other students. We encourage other students to come forward if they have been inappropriately approached by or touched by this man. We want to make sure he is held accountable and that he does not have this kind of access to other children."

Polk County Public Schools said Sanchez is permanently barred from working in any role within the district.

"This is disgusting behavior. We expect substitute teachers and all individuals who work with students to protect them and act appropriately," said Superintendent Fred Heid. "We will always cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students and keep individuals like this out of our schools. Thank you to the Polk County Sheriff's Office."

