Car fire shuts down two lanes on I-4 near Plant City

PLANT CITY, FLA. — A car fire has shut down two right lanes on westbound Interstate 4 near Plant City, officials said.
The car fire was near Park Road.
Currently, two right lanes are blocked on I-4 westbound.
The Florida Highway Patrol said there was smoke in the area and motorists should use caution.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.
20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million