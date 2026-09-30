Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Car fire shuts down two lanes on I-4 near Plant City

car fire.png
Florida Department of Transportation
car fire.png
Posted
and last updated

PLANT CITY, FLA. — A car fire has shut down two right lanes on westbound Interstate 4 near Plant City, officials said.

The car fire was near Park Road.

Currently, two right lanes are blocked on I-4 westbound.

The Florida Highway Patrol said there was smoke in the area and motorists should use caution.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.