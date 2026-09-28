Bartow residents seek answers after police chief's sudden resignation in August

Residents in Bartow are still looking for answers after the city's police chief suddenly resigned in August.

Former Chief Stephen Walker stepped down Aug. 14 after city officials confronted him about a complaint filed by a city employee. The city says a preliminary review found the allegations against him credible and concerning.

Walker stepped down but did not admit any wrongdoing. The complaint has not been made public.

An independent investigator is handling the city's internal affairs investigation, while the Polk County Sheriff's Office is conducting a separate criminal investigation.

"Our goal is to be as transparent as possible with this investigation," City Manager Mike Herr said in a release. "Because the complaint involved the former head of our Police Department, the decision was made that it would best be accomplished by someone outside of that agency."

The internal affairs investigation is expected to take several weeks. Once complete, the city plans to release the results to the public.

The city is currently working with a recruiting firm to find a new police chief. Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy is currently leading the department, according to a city release.