Bartow mayor declares Oct. 1 'Bo & Sandy Raulerson Day' to honor couple's 50 years of community service

BARTOW, Fla. — A Bartow couple is celebrating half a century of serving their community — and so is the city.

Mayor Tanya Tucker declared Oct. 1 Bo & Sandy Raulerson Day in honor of the couple's 50 years of operating Bartow Christian Books and Gifts. The city recently honored Bo and Sandy Raulerson with a special proclamation for their decades of dedication.

A city councilman spoke at the ceremony about the store's lasting impact on the community.

"What began in 1976 as Bo and Sandy's vision for a Christian bookstore grew into something far greater than a place to purchase books and gifts it became a place of friendship, encouragement, faith, kindness, and genuine human connection," the councilman said.

Sandy Raulerson reflected on what the recognition meant to her and her husband.

"What we've done for the city, we did out of compassion and love and, and because we love the city. We never expected all this attention," Sandy Raulerson said.

The couple also recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They plan to keep serving the town they love.