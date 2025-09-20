Central Florida man captures rare lightning strike through rainbow

LAKELAND, Fla. — A Central Florida man captured a once-in-a-lifetime weather phenomenon, a lightning bolt striking through a rainbow.

Roger Smith of Lakeland said he was driving home from Clermont in a thunderstorm. After heavy rain and frequent lightning, the skies briefly cleared to reveal a rainbow.

As Smith stopped to take photos, another lightning strike suddenly flashed across the arc.

“I thought maybe I could catch lightning with the rainbow, and it came out perfect,” Smith said. “It’s highly unusual to see both at the same time.”

Smith visited Tampa to personally share the photo with Tampa Bay 28.