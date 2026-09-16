Child airlifted after 'lawnmower incident,' Auburndale officials say

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A child was airlifted Wednesday after a lawnmower incident that resulted in "serious laceration injuries," according to Auburndale officials.

The incident is not being investigated as a crime at this time, officials said.

Auberndale police and fire departments both responded to the emergency incident at Melton Avenue and Derby Avenue West, according to officials.

Authorities did not provide any further information about the child's current condition or what may have led up to the incident.