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Child airlifted after 'lawnmower incident,' Auburndale officials say

Officials say incident is not being investigated as a crime
Police
WPIX
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AUBURNDALE, Fla. — A child was airlifted Wednesday after a lawnmower incident that resulted in "serious laceration injuries," according to Auburndale officials.

The incident is not being investigated as a crime at this time, officials said.

Auberndale police and fire departments both responded to the emergency incident at Melton Avenue and Derby Avenue West, according to officials.

Authorities did not provide any further information about the child's current condition or what may have led up to the incident.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

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