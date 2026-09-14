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Gov. DeSantis announces tax holiday on guns, ammo and outdoor gear through Dec. 31

The sales tax holiday also covers hunting, fishing and camping equipment and is expected to provide about $40 million in tax relief this year.
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Getty Images / Spencer Platt
Guns on display at a Texas gun show
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LAKELAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida's Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday has returned for a second year, allowing Floridians to purchase firearms, ammunition and a variety of outdoor recreation equipment tax-free through Dec. 31.

DeSantis made the announcement Monday in Lakeland, where he also broke ground on the new Florida Archery Center at Tenoroc.

According to the governor's office, the tax holiday began Sept. 1 and applies to eligible firearms, ammunition, hunting equipment, fishing gear and camping supplies.

Eligible items include pistols, rifles, shotguns, firearm accessories, bows, crossbows, fishing rods, reels, bait, tackle, tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves and lanterns.

State officials said Florida expanded the program this year by increasing eligible price thresholds for fishing bait and tackle and broadening tax exemptions for firearm accessories, including magazines, range bags, barrels, triggers, slings, bipods and suppressors.

The governor's office estimates the tax holiday will provide approximately $40 million in tax relief this year. Combined with the estimated $45 million in savings from the inaugural program in 2025, Floridians are expected to save nearly $85 million during the first two years of the initiative, according to a news release.

During the event, DeSantis also broke ground on the Florida Archery Center at Tenoroc, which state officials said will expand opportunities for shooting sports and hunter education in Polk County.

The tax holiday runs through Dec. 31.

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