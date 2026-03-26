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Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school

This is more than mac & cheese. Who's up for Brazilian cheese bread?
Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school. This is more than mac &amp; cheese. Who's up for Brazilian cheese bread?
Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school
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LAKELAND, Fla. — Yulianna Andujar is carefully layering her Puerto Rican plantain lasagna — aka plantelon — a delicious, sophisticated dish that needs a chef's touch.

It looks hard to make, but Yulianna says, nope, it's actually quite easy. She's watched her mom make it, and her grandmother before that.

WATCH: Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school

Future chefs are young and talented at innovative Lakeland charter school

This is probably a good time to also reveal that Yulianna is a 5th grader at IDEA Lakeland, a free public charter school. She's competing in an innovative program that pairs kids with professionals and turns them into mini chefs.

But no mac & cheese here.

Along with Yulianna's dish, a 1st grader is making Brazilian cheese bread, and another 5th grader is making Italian Marry Me chicken.

The kids were tasked with perfecting a nutritious international dish.

But more than that, they were offered a chance to build confidence, creativity, and calm — life skills that work in and out of the kitchen.

"They can learn how to cook for themselves and be self-sustaining," says James Quenneville of Sodexo, a food service group that feeds IDEA Lakeland.

Quenneville oversaw the cooking competition. Judges voted Yulianna's dish best among peers in Lakeland and Jacksonville. Her long-beloved family recipe will now compete among other states.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.

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