Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Two killed in Davenport crash on US 27: PCSO

Davenport fatal crash
Polk County Sheriff's Office
Davenport fatal crash
Posted

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

Investigators said a Genesis G70 driven by a 21-year-old Summerfield man was traveling south on U.S. 27 when it struck a Ford Explorer stopped at a red light near California Boulevard. The Genesis driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.

A 30-year-old Davenport woman riding in the Genesis was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital. The driver of the Explorer, a 31-year-old Davenport man, suffered serious injuries and is expected to recover.

The crash happened a little after 3:45 a.m., and the investigation is ongoing.

Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle

Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.

Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.