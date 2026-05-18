Two killed in Davenport crash on US 27: PCSO

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Two people died in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Davenport, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).
Investigators said a Genesis G70 driven by a 21-year-old Summerfield man was traveling south on U.S. 27 when it struck a Ford Explorer stopped at a red light near California Boulevard. The Genesis driver died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt.
A 30-year-old Davenport woman riding in the Genesis was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries and later died at the hospital. The driver of the Explorer, a 31-year-old Davenport man, suffered serious injuries and is expected to recover.
The crash happened a little after 3:45 a.m., and the investigation is ongoing.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
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