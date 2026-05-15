LAKELAND, Fla. — For many teen moms, earning a high school diploma can feel like an uphill battle. A Polk County nonprofit is helping teen mothers celebrate the milestone in a major way.

When Karen Gonzalez became pregnant at 15, she says she didn’t know what her future would look like. Now, cap and gown on and daughters by her side, she is preparing to graduate from high school.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Graduation photoshoot gives teen moms lasting reminder of perseverance

“It’s an accomplishment for me. Whenever I got pregnant, it felt like a long way away, but now I finished. I made it,” Gonzalez said.

She said balancing motherhood and school was exhausting at times, especially after sleepless nights. Her daughters became the reason she kept pushing forward.

“She was my motivation. At first, I didn’t really care about school, but now I do because I have a reason to keep going,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is one of several teen moms taking part in a graduation photoshoot hosted by the nonprofit M.A.M.A. Inc., short for Mentoring Agency for Maternal Adolescents.

Founder Altrichia Wilcox told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit, these aren’t just graduation portraits but about how far they’ve come.

“We want it to be a part of their journey and something to serve as a reminder that when I choose success is my only option, I will achieve every goal that I set out to do,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox understands the challenges teen moms face because she lived it herself. Now, she mentors young mothers by helping with college applications, baby supplies, financial and emotional support.

Studies show only about 50% of teen moms graduate from high school. Wilcox says a support system can make all the difference.

“Becoming a teen parent is not good at all, but it’s not the end of the world. So we want them to realize that their dreams are still obtainable,” said Wilcox.

For the graduates, these photos represent resilience.

“It’s just another step in life and to know that I can still do it regardless of what challenges that came my way,” said Cachanna Maglorie.

It’s a keepsake that they hope their children will one day look back on with pride.

“It’s like I can’t give up because there’s a little person depending on me. When it comes to education, I never gave up because of him,” said Paris Smith.

A graduation portrait capturing not only a milestone but the determination it took to reach it.

Titus Moye Photography



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.