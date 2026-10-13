Fort Meade fire chief fired, city manager alleges insubordination

FORT MEADE, FL (WFTS) — Fort Meade’s former fire chief says he still does not know what specific directive he allegedly failed to follow after the city terminated his employment less than five months after he started the job.

Michael Zylka received a termination letter from the city on Oct. 9, according to the document provided to Tampa Bay 28. City Manager Troy Bell cited insubordination and a failure to follow a direct management directive as the reasons for the dismissal.

“I did not expect it. On Monday, an unannounced state visit came to inspect the firehouse and on Friday I get my papers,” Zylka said.

In the termination letter, Bell said Zylka’s conduct was inconsistent with the standards of conduct, judgment, accountability and leadership expected of a fire chief.

The letter also stated that the city had lost confidence in Zylka’s ability to perform the leadership responsibilities of the position and determined that continuing his employment was no longer in the city’s best interests.

However, the letter did not identify the specific management directive Zylka allegedly failed to follow.

When asked whether he knew which directive he was accused of violating, Zylka told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit that he did not.

City Commissioner Matthew Taylor responded to a request for comment by email, saying he leaves televised media requests to the city manager. Taylor also said he “unequivocally” supports Bell’s actions.

Tampa Bay 28 reached out to Bell for more information about the specific reasons for Zylka’s dismissal but did not receive a response.

Zylka has 30 years of fire service experience. He previously served in leadership roles in New Jersey and Georgia.

During his four months leading the Fort Meade Fire Department, Zylka said he worked to improve staffing and training. He said the number of firefighters working at the station increased from six when he started to 21 during his tenure.

“We have accomplished some better staffing, some better training; there's now documentation,” Zylka said.

He also said he worked with his deputy to establish written standard operating procedures and guidelines.

The staffing figures were provided by Zylka and have not been independently verified by the city.

Zylka also raised concerns about potential mold throughout the fire station, which was built in 1964.

“The fire station has a mold issue several areas throughout. It’s been documented. It’s been sent forward,” Zylka said. “There’s a chronic sewer problem within the building that has been documented and sent forward.”

It is unclear whether those issues had any connection to his dismissal.

Tampa Bay 28 will continue seeking comment from city officials about Zylka’s termination and the status of the fire department.

Read the termination letter obtained by Tampa Bay 28:



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.