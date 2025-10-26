Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Haines City police officer involved in shooting: HCPD

crime scene tape police line generic
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted
and last updated

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police Department (HCPD) officer was involved in a shooting, authorities said.

According to a HCPD report, the law enforcement agency was currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Avenue I and 12th Street North in Haines City.  It occurred around 4 a.m.

No officers were injured, HCPD officials said.

There was no threat to the community, the report stated. 

No other information was made available.

Further updates would be provided when they were available officials said. 

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.