Haines City police officer involved in shooting: HCPD

HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City Police Department (HCPD) officer was involved in a shooting, authorities said.

According to a HCPD report, the law enforcement agency was currently investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Avenue I and 12th Street North in Haines City. It occurred around 4 a.m.

No officers were injured, HCPD officials said.

There was no threat to the community, the report stated.

No other information was made available.

Further updates would be provided when they were available officials said.