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Commercial fire breaks out on Combee Road in Lakeland: PCFR

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Polk County Fire Rescue
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POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Heavy flames tore through the roof of a commercial building on Combee Road in Lakeland Sunday morning, prompting a two-alarm response from Polk County Fire Rescue crews.

According to Polk County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the fire at 10:32 a.m. and arrived three minutes later, finding flames coming through the roof of the structure.

Firefighters entered the building and confirmed heavy fire activity in multiple bays of the business. Crews had water on the fire by 10:38 a.m., officials said.

During a search of the building, firefighters confirmed no one was inside.

The fire was brought under control at 11:19 a.m. Crews then began overhaul operations and worked to extinguish remaining hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

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