Jury selection begins for Frostproof triple homicide case

FROSTPROOF, FLA — Jury selection begins this week for a Lake Wales man accused of a Frostproof triple homicide in 2020.

Tony “TJ” Wiggins was charged with three counts of first-degree murder after the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said he killed Keven Springfield, Brandon Rollins and Damion Tillman.

The trial is being held at the Polk County Courthouse in Bartow.

PCSO homicide detectives arrested Tony, his brother, William “Robert” Wiggins, and Tony’s girlfriend, Mary Whittemore in the triple homicide that occurred in the unincorporated area of Frostproof on July 17, 2020.

Robert was interviewed by detectives. During that interview, he admitted to seeing Damion in a store on Friday evening while he stood in line behind Damion with his brother.

When they left the store, TJ directed Robert (who was driving) to turn onto a particular road, instead of going home. Two trucks, occupied by the three victims, passed Robert on that road, at which time TJ told Robert to make a U-turn and follow the trucks.

Robert followed the trucks to Lake Streety Road in Frostproof. Robert stayed in the truck with Whittemore, while TJ got out and confronted Keven Springfield, punching him and yelling at him, accusing Keven of stealing his truck. Brandon Rollins and Damion Tillman get out of their truck, and TJ continues to scream at all of them.

Robert told detectives he watched as TJ shot all three victims. TJ then asked Robert to help him put Damion into the back of one of the trucks, the PCSO said. After the killings, the three suspects drove to McDonald's, where they ordered 10 double cheeseburgers, and two McChicken sandwiches. They went home to eat.

On Saturday morning, July 18, Robert took his truck to a car wash in Lake Wales and washed the clay from it, PCSO officials said.

Robert was charged with tampering with evidence and three counts of accessory after the fact of capital felony. He has a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 23.

Whittemore was charged with three counts accessory after the fact of capital felony and was sentenced in 2024 to four years in prison.