Lakeland police search for missing 22-year-old man

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department (LPD) is asking for the public's help as they search for a missing man.

Police say 22-year-old William "Alan" Cox moved to the area on his own several months ago. Investigators say his family is now looking for him.

Cox does not have a permanent address and does not have his wallet or identification. He may be staying in hotels or motels with someone.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lakeland Police Department.

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