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4-year-old child critically injured after being shot in vehicle in Bartow: PCSO

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Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 22 8 p.m.
Bartow Child Shot
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BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said law enforcement is investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot.

The shooting happened at a Burger King parking lot at 109 E Van Fleet Dr in Bartow.

PCSO said the child suffered critical injuries from a gunshot inside the vehicle.

PCSO is assisting Bartow Police with the investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to update the media at 9:30 p.m.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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