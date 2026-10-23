4-year-old child critically injured after being shot in vehicle in Bartow: PCSO

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said law enforcement is investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot.

The shooting happened at a Burger King parking lot at 109 E Van Fleet Dr in Bartow.

PCSO said the child suffered critical injuries from a gunshot inside the vehicle.

PCSO is assisting Bartow Police with the investigation.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to update the media at 9:30 p.m.