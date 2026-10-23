4-year-old child critically injured after being shot in vehicle in Bartow: PCSO

BARTOW, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said law enforcement is investigating after a 4-year-old child was shot.
The shooting happened at a Burger King parking lot at 109 E Van Fleet Dr in Bartow.
PCSO said the child suffered critical injuries from a gunshot inside the vehicle.
PCSO is assisting Bartow Police with the investigation.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to update the media at 9:30 p.m.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges