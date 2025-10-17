Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lakeland man killed after crashing motorcycle into tree: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a man was killed after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in Lakeland.

PCSO said they received a 911 call from a resident who heard the crash at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17.

Deputies determined an 82-year-old Lakeland man was riding his motorcycle east on Fitzgerald Road, approaching the intersection with Francis Pipkin Road, when, for unknown reasons, the bike left the roadway and into the front yard of a home, crashing into an oak tree.

PCSO said the man was ejected from the motorcycle and was dead but the time first responders arrived at the scene. Deputies said he was not wearing a helmet.

